Police say Corinth man seriously injured in Charleston head-on crash

CHARLESTON, Maine — A man from Corinth is in the hospital after a head-on crash with a man from Bradford.

According to a Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson, Maine State Police responded to the crash on Main Road in Charleston just before 7 a.m. on Monday.

There, police found a 2019 Chevy Silverado truck, driven by Peter Speed, 44, of Bradford had been traveling south when he failed to navigate a corner and crashed head-on into a 2011 GMC Acadia driven by Stephen Hurd, 74, of Corinth.

Police say Hurd was brought to Northern Light EMMC with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Speed was not injured in the crash.