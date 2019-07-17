CORINNA, Maine — The town of Corinna is holding an emergency meeting Thursday for a personal matter.

According to Town Manager Serena Bemis-Goodall, the meeting is being called because she has decided to resign.

Bemis-Goodall said the situation is very amicable and she says its something that she feels is just the right thing to do at this time in her life.

Bemis-Goodall said she has been with the town of Corinna for almost 6-years.

“I love the people here in town,” she said, It’s been a hard decision but I am a firm believer that when one door closes another door opens.”

The emergency meeting is procedural and she said it just worked out better for her 2-week notice.

The emergency meeting is being held Thursday, July 18th at 5 pm in the auditorium of the Levi Stewart Free Library.