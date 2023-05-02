Man dies after crashing into farm pond in Corinna

A man's body was recovered from a truck that was found submerged at a farm pond. His identity has not yet been released.

CORINNA, Maine — A man's body was recovered from a truck that was found submerged at a farm pond in Corinna after law enforcement officials responded to a call about damage to the property.

A deputy with the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office responded to a call Saturday about damage to fencing and trees on the property. Upon arrival at the scene, the deputy discovered vehicle parts and tracks leading toward the farm pond, according to a Facebook post from the agency.

Further investigation led the deputy to believe a vehicle was in the pond.

"With assistance from Corinna Fire Department, the state police dive team, and a local towing service, a truck and its lone occupant were recovered," the post stated.

The man has been identified as a 50-year-old local, but his name has not been released, and officials said they believe he likely crashed into the lake the night before.

The investigation is active and ongoing with involvement from Penobscot County Sheriff's Office deputies, detectives, a crash reconstruction team and drone team members.