Cooling centers open across Maine as excessive heat grips the state

MAINE, USA — As excessive heat plagues much of Maine Monday, communities across the state are opening cooling centers to help people beat the heat.
The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for most of the state. NEWS CENTER Maine Chief Meteorologist Todd Gutner said it will feel like 100 degrees at times Monday afternoon.
As of noon on Monday, the heat index in Portland was 99 degrees.
Bridgton: Community Center, 15 Depot Street, Monday and Tuesday 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Harpswell: Harpswell Town Office, 263 Mountain Rd, Monday until 4:30 p.m.
South Portland: Community Center, 21 Nelson Rd, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m.–9 p.m. Masks required at least until Thursday.
Portland: Troubh Ice Arena, 225 Park Ave., through 4 p.m. Monday; Tuesday 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Masks are required inside.
Scarborough: Library, 48 Gorham Road, Monday and Tuesday 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
Auburn: Norway Savings Bank Arena, 985 Turner St, Monday 9 a.m.– 3 p.m.
Augusta: Augusta Civic Center, 76 Community Drive, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
Richmond: Richmond Area Senior Center, 314 Front St., Monday 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
Topsham: Topsham Town Office, 100 Main St., Monday and Tuesday 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
Biddeford: Seed of Hope Neighborhood Center, 35 South St., Monday 9 a.m.–8 p.m. Cold drinks and snacks available after 1 p.m.
Oxford: Oxford Community Center, 223 King St., Monday until 4 p.m.
The Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention offers the following recommendations for extreme heat:
1. "Keep Cool, Drink Fluids, Lie Low"
2. Recognize heat-related illnesses
3. Preparing for very hot weather
Remember, if you're hot, your pets are hot, too. The Houlton Humane Society shared some symptoms of pets overheating.