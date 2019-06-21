CARMEL, Maine — Thursday night's school board meeting didn't exactly look like a packed house, but most parents in attendance say they've never been to a meeting before.

This week, they wouldn't miss it because they wanted the opportunity to speak about their concerns regarding the nomination for principal of Caravel Middle School, Heath Kennie.

The biggest concern -- rumors that Kennie had made inappropriate comments to female students while principal at Orono Middle School.

Members of the Orono community have reached out to parents in Carmel and Levant.

"Expressing fear for our students and teachers based upon their own personal experiences," one parent said to the board.

The superintendent in Orono couldn't comment specifically on Kennie's resignation, but she did say there was a complaint filed against Kennie and the district took action as a result of an investigation into that complaint.

Kennie says he left Orono on his own terms.

"I resigned from Orono Middle School in January -- four months before any of these rumors were popping up," Kennie said to the room full of parents.

Kennie was approved by the board 4-1 for a one-year contract as principal of Caravel.