PALERMO, Maine — Sometime late Monday night into Tuesday morning, the controversial sign outside of Second Baptist Church in Palermo was vandalized.

The sign was changed to read, "Jesus Made Adan N Steve, Not Adam and Eve." It previously said, "Jesus Made Adam & Eve, Not Adam and Steve."

A pro-life poster that was below was also stolen.

"Our church property was vandalized last night including several signs being altered, damaged, or stolen. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Deputy Staples at the Waldo County Sheriff's Office," said Pastor Josh Barnes in a message to a NEWS CENTER Maine reporter.

"We're investigating any leads we have," said Deputy Joshua Staples of the Waldo County Sheriff's Department. "We have no suspects right now."

Anyone with information is asked to be in contact with the Waldo County Sheriff's Department.

