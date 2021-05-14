Contractor hospitalized for burn injuries following house explosion in Amherst, NH

The building appears to have been almost flattened by the blast

AMHERST, N.H. — An explosion at a home in Amherst, New Hampshire, Friday sent a contractor to the hospital with burn injuries, according to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office.

The home at 13 Clark Ave. was under construction. When firefighters responded just before 9:30 a.m., they found smoke and fire coming from the house, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office. The fire went to a third alarm before being declared under control.

According to NEWS CENTER Maine's media partners at NECN, the house was completely destroyed and windows from the home were found in nearby Baboosic Lake.

There were contractors at the house doing work at the time of the explosion. One of the contractors sustained burned injuries to his arms and is being treated at a Boston area hospital where he is listed as stable condition, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.

The cause of the explosion is currently under investigation at this time by the State Fire Marshal’s Office in conjunction with the Amherst Fire Department.

The State Fire Marshal's Office said the following fire departments assisted with putting out the fire and providing station coverage: New Boston, Manchester, Bedford, Milford, Merrimack, Hollis, Mount Vernon and Nashua.