Contractor fined $25K after 2 workers tumbled from bridge

BREWER, Maine — A company that employs two people who fell 20 feet off a bridge last year faces a $25,000 fine.
The workers for Richmond-based contractor Wyman & Simpson were building a new I-395 overpass in Brewer when the wooden structure on which they were standing collapsed. According to the Associated Press, "Occupational Health and Safety Administration cited the company for violations of four standards."
No cars were on the interstate when the workers landed in a heap. They were treated at a local hospital. The bridge opened in July.
