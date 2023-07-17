Contractor dies after falling while working at Kittery restaurant

The 66-year-old was working inside when he fell from a ladder, according to Kittery police.

KITTERY, Maine — A contractor from Durham, New Hampshire died Monday morning while working at a restaurant in Kittery.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. at Loco Coco's Tacos, according to a news release from Kittery police.

The 66-year-old was working inside when he fell from a ladder, police said.

First responders tried to save the man's life but he was pronounced dead at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, the release stated.

New Hampshire's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating the incident, along with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Kittery police.