BAR HARBOR, Maine — The National Park Service is inviting photographers and other artists to submit digital images to be used on Acadia National Park's 2020 annual pass.

The selected image will appear on thousands of annual passes purchases by visitors from all over the country. The winner will be credited as the photographer and will receive a 2020 Acadia Annual Pass with their image on it.

The rules for submitting photos are as follows:

- Images must be submitted by email to michelle_bierman@nps.gov (with PHOTO CONTEST in the subject line) by 4 P.M. on Friday, Dec. 20.

- The email must include your full name, mailing address, telephone number, and the location of the image.

- Images must represent Acadia National Park.

- Images may be photographs or original artwork.

- Images must be suitable for formatting on a 4 x 2 inch plastic card (landscape orientation only).

- Images must be submitted in high-quality digital format with a minimum 300 DPI.

- Images should not have borders/frames, watermarks, labels, signatures, or copyright notices.

More information on the contest can be found here.

