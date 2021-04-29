Construction on Bangor's new skate park begins soon

Bangor Parks and Rec Director Tracy Willette says the plan for the new skate park is to start site preparation in May at Hayford Park near Mansfield stadium

BANGOR, Maine — The City of Bangor is under contract to build a new, concrete skatepark this summer.

The current park is off Maine Ave. and has been there since the old one was relocated to build the Cross Insurance Center 20 years ago.

Bangor Parks and Recreation Director Tracy Willette says the plan for the new park is to start site preparation in May at Hayford Park near Mansfield stadium.

Phase 1 is a done deal he says but a group of community members and skaters are working with the City to fundraise $125,000 for an additional phase.

Nik Carter is a long-time skater and is helping to raise funds for the cause.

"As skaters, we do get a bad rap, it’s always been that way. But I can tell you that it’s definitely a growing thing because look skateboarding is in the Olympics this year," Carter said. "So, it’s been growing exponentially and so I think the kids need a place. We haven’t had it in a long time it’s just been this park. And I do think the kid should have something they can get their creative energy out."

The fundraising group has also been awarded a grant from The Skate Park Project, formerly known as the Tony Hawk Foundation. The group continues to actively fundraise in hopes of having the goal met this spring.