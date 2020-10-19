Construction incident in Brewer causes injuries, closes ramps

A construction incident in Brewer caused injuries and close two ramps on I-395 Monday afternoon.

According to the Maine Department of Public Safety, the incident occurred at Wilson Street at the end of Route 1A. Dispatchers were not immediately able to share details of the accident or the extent of the injuries.

Traffic on I-395 eastbound is being diverted to 6A towards Holden; exit 6B is closed completely to traffic. The westbound ramp towards Bangor is also closed.