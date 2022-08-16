Connecticut woman dies at Ogunquit beach

The woman, 62, reportedly experienced a medical event while in the water.

PORTLAND, Maine — A woman from Connecticut has died after reportedly experiencing a medical event while she was in the water at a beach in Ogunquit.

The 62-year-old, whose name has not been released, was brought out of the water at about 3 p.m. Monday by lifeguards and other bystanders, according to a news release issued by the Ogunquit Fire Department.

Emergency medical personnel aided the lifeguards in resuscitation efforts, but the woman did not survive. The Ogunquit fire and police departments also responded to the incident.

According to the release, the incident remains under investigation, and no further information has been released at this time.