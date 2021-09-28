Connecticut man dies in Maine ATV crash

MADRID, Maine — The Maine Warden Service is investigating a fatal ATV crash in Madrid involving a 47-year-old Connecticut man who lost control and crashed his ATV.



Wardens say Sebastian Constantini was riding on Potato Hill Road in Madrid with his brother and a friend when he lost control of his ATV.



They say he was not wearing a helmet and hit his head, suffering injuries to his head and neck.



North Star Ambulance responded to the crash but was unable to help Sebastian who died at the scene.



Wardens say it appears speed was a factor in the crash.