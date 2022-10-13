Connecticut mourns 2 Bristol officers killed in the line of duty

Two Bristol police officers were killed and one seriously injured as they responded to a domestic violence call at a home Wednesday night.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Two Bristol police officers were killed and one seriously injured in a shooting late Wednesday night.

According to Gov. Ned Lamont, the shooting happened as officers responded to a domestic violence call at a home on Redstone Hill Road.

Police departments, former law enforcement officials, and first responders are sending out thoughts and prayers to the families of the fallen officers as well as the Bristol Police Department.

Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould offered words of support for the families and Bristol officers while thanking Demonte and Hamzy for all they have done to protect the community:

Our men and women of the Bristol Police Department are privileged and honored to serve on the front lines protecting and serving the community of Bristol, and that's what these heroes did last night.

They answered a call to duty, and they responded without hesitation – and that's what they did every night before that, and that's what all our officers do and will continue to do day after day.

Our community has been rocked, our police department has been rocked. And to our community, we value our partnership. We need your support. We need your thoughts, we need your prayers.

To the men and women of the Bristol Police Department: I mourn with you. Together we'll get through this horrific event. You have, always had, and will always will have my complete support and admiration. The courage you demonstrate day in and day out to go out and protect and serve our community is remarkable.

To our fallen officers' families – we will never forget the sacrifice your loved ones have made. We are here for you, and we will continue to be here for you.

And all of those that serve on our front lines, we thank you for the outpouring of support, and thank you for what you do on a daily basis.

Sgt. Dustin Demonte, Officer Alex Hamzy – thank you for your service, and may your souls rest in eternal peace.

Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano also offered words of support and condolences while asking the community also to offer their support and comfort during this difficult time:

Bristol is our big, small town. It's also known as the all-heart city. Today, our hearts are broken. We're united in immeasurable grief for those hero officers, for their families and friends, and for all of our law enforcement personnel – we pray for them.

Bristol and the entire nation need to wrap our arms around them as well as our own loved ones.

The Bristol community has always stood in solidarity to support our Bristol Police Department. And during this time of indescribable, overwhelming pain and loss, in this all-heart city, we will continue to be there for each other in the mourning today and the difficult days ahead.

UPDATE: 2 officers were fatally shot and 1 is with serious injuries. We ask your thoughts and prayers be with the families, the officer and all those impacted. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) October 13, 2022

It is with great sadness that we ask you all to keep the Bristol Police Department in prayer. They have suffered a great... Posted by Winchester CT Police Department on Thursday, October 13, 2022

I know what I’m seeing.

We know what we are seeing.

This will be very painful.

I’m so sorry. Prayers to all our sister and brother officers in Bristol. — Brian Foley (@LtFoley) October 13, 2022

I am directing flags in Connecticut lowered to half-staff effective immediately in honor of two @BristolCTPolice officers who were killed in the line of duty late last night while responding to an emergency call of domestic violence at a private residence in the town. (1/4) — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) October 13, 2022

Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement while ordering flags to half-staff:

The loss of two officers from the Bristol Police Department who were killed in the line of duty while responding to an emergency call of domestic violence is a senseless tragedy, and my prayers are with their families, loved ones, and fellow officers.

I also ask the residents of Connecticut to keep in their prayers a third officer who was shot while responding to this emergency and is currently in the hospital with serious injuries.

This is a devastating reminder of the dangers that police officers face every day to protect our families and neighbors from all kinds of situations. These officers are heroes and will always be remembered for the honorable service they provided to their town and their state. This continues to be an active situation, and I’ve directed DESPP Commissioner James Rovella and the Connecticut State Police to support the Bristol Police Department and greater community in every way they can.

Bob Stefanowski, Republican candidate for governor:

My thoughts and prayers go out to the surviving officer, the families and loved ones of all three officers, the Bristol Police Department, and law enforcement across our state on this horrible tragedy. The men and women of Connecticut’s law enforcement put their lives on the line every single day to keep the rest of us safe. They deserve every ounce of our support and every ounce of our respect. A tragedy like this reminds us that we need to ensure the safety of our police officers as much as we need to protect the residents they serve.

Terrible news this morning out of Bristol, CT. Two police officers lost their lives and one was injured. Please lift up their families and the Department during this very difficult time. — Senator Bob Duff, Majority Leader, Connecticut (@senatorduff) October 13, 2022

District of Connecticut's U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery

“This devastating news is another tragic reminder of the potential danger that law enforcement officers face every day in their service to our communities. I am praying for these officers and their families and loved ones, and every member of the Bristol Police Department and the Bristol community will remain in my thoughts. Our office and our federal agency partners will support the Bristol Police and Connecticut State Police in any way we can.”

Chief State's Attorney Patrick J. Griffin

"Today, I join with New Britain State’s Attorney Christian M. Watson and the entire Division of Criminal Justice in expressing our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy who were tragically killed in the line of duty on Wednesday night. We are praying and hopeful that Officer Alec Iurato is able to fully recover from injuries he suffered in the tragedy.

"There is an ever-present danger in being a member of law enforcement, yet every day the men and women in uniform go out into the community to ensure that the citizens of Connecticut are safe. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the officers’ loved ones, the Bristol Police Department, and the Bristol community as we all mourn the unspeakable loss of Sgt. Demonte and Officer Hamzy and pray for a swift recovery for Officer Iurato."

Bristol Sen. Henri Martin (R-Bristol):

“This is heartbreaking. Words cannot sum up our sadness and emotions. Our thoughts and prayers are with our Bristol Police Department, their families, and our entire law enforcement community. We will continue to pray for them all.”

Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford):

“All of Connecticut is praying for the families, loved ones, Bristol Police Department and the entire Bristol community reeling from this devastating tragedy. Sending love and prayers to the injured officer still fighting for their life. Our men and women in law enforcement go to work every day ready to serve and protect in every situation. Our hearts are with all who serve as we mourn the loss of these heroes.”

Officers put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities knowing they may not make it home. Sadly we are reminded of their sacrifice with the loss of two officers in Bristol. My prayers are with the loved ones of the fallen and the entire Bristol community. 💙 — George Logan (@GSLoganCT) October 13, 2022

Hartford Police Department said on their Facebook page:

The HPD sends our sincerest condolences to the Bristol Police Department, the families of the fallen officers, and their friends. We are praying for the injured officer. We are here for you.

Wethersfield Police Department:

In the words of Chief Medina, “Words cannot express what our brothers and sisters at the Bristol Police Department are going through at the moment. On behalf of the Wethersfield Police Department, I extend my sincerest condolences to the loved ones and colleagues of the fallen members of the Bristol Police Department.”

The Wethersfield Police Department would like to recognize all the departments throughout the state that responded to assist the Bristol Police Department during this tragedy.

Attorney General William Tong:

Today is a tragic day for our state, for the Bristol community, and for the families of Sgt. Demonte and Officer Hamzy who died as heroes responding bravely to the most dangerous and volatile of emergency calls.

We must do all we can to support Officer Iurato and his family as he faces serious injuries from this senseless shooting.

Today, we must honor the service and sacrifice of every first responder waking up to this terrible news, yet still putting on the uniform to keep our families and communities safe. We must come together as a state to support these heroes and their families, today and every day.

Sen. Chris Murphy:

I am devastated by the news that two Bristol police officers, Sergeant Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy, were killed last night while heroically serving their community, and a third officer is severely injured. My thoughts are with their families, friends, and fellow officers as they grieve this senseless tragedy.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal

The deaths of Sergeant Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy break our hearts and reinforce our deep and significant support for law enforcement as they brave countless dangers to protect public safety. Today is a tragic day and we must honor the sacrifice of both officers, as well as Officer Alec Iurato, who was seriously injured in the line of duty. These police heroes answered the call, as do countless other officers every hour, every day, never knowing fully what they may face. Our prayers are with the officers and their families as they navigate this incredibly difficult time.

Rep. John Larson

My prayers and condolences are with the families of Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy of the Bristol Police Department, who lost their lives in a tragic act of gun violence last night. We are thinking of the entire Bristol Police Department as they mourn this devastating loss, and I wish the third officer injured, Alec Iurato, a quick and full recovery. This is a somber reminder of the danger law enforcement experience as we work to ensure they have the resources they need to protect our community safely.

Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence (CCADV)

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy, and the serious injury to Officer Alec Iurrato. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and colleagues of these brave officers.

"No matter the surrounding circumstances, domestic violence calls are the most dangerous calls that law enforcement respond to on a daily basis. They put their lives at risk every day to help protect victims and we are forever grateful for their commitment. Members of law enforcement are our partners in ending this public health crisis and we stand united with them today as they mourn the loss of their brothers.

"Domestic violence is a community issue that impacts us all, and that has never been more clear than today. There is a role that each and every one of us can play in keeping each other and our communities safe."

Bristol Superintendent of Schools Catherine Carbone:

It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of this morning from Bristol.

Three Bristol police officers were shot overnight, two fatally, after responding to a call for assistance. As the details of this tragedy emerge, we will stand together in support of each other and our community at large. Over the coming hours and days, we will provide you with updates and additional information as it becomes available.

We offer our heartfelt thoughts and condolences to the victims’ families and friends and the entire Bristol Police Department during this very difficult time.

As educators, we strive to create intellectually safe learning spaces that support our scholars as they process unsettling events. Our students are watching, listening, and learning. If your child needs any further support, our school psychologists, school counselors, and other social-emotional support staff are here to help. Please do not hesitate to reach out. Our district crisis team will continue to monitor the situation and support all students and staff as we learn more information.

Senate President Martin Looney and Majority Leader Bob Duff:

It is with the deepest sorrow that we extend our condolences to the family, the friends, and the fellow law enforcement officers of Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy who were murdered last night in the line of duty in Bristol. We ask the people of Connecticut to keep these two officers and their families, and wounded Bristol Police Officer Alec Iurato, in their thoughts and prayers as we anticipate the conclusion of a thorough investigation into the perpetrator, their means and their motives in committing this monstrous and unforgiveable crime.

Connecticut State Police Union

On behalf of all Connecticut State Troopers, it is with a heavy heart that we express our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of Officer Alex Hamzy and Sergeant Dustin DeMonte, of the Bristol Police Department.

Officer Hamzy and Sergeant DeMonte responded to this call for service with bravery and were senselessly ambushed for simply protecting and defending others. These Officers put themselves in harms way to keep their community safe and made the ultimate sacrifice. All of Connecticut should pause to support and remember these brave officers and their families.

In the coming days, we are prepared to support our brothers and sisters of the Bristol Police Department and the families of our fallen Brothers. We will be thinking and praying for everyone and hope we can provide the comfort and support necessary to make a difference for everyone affected by this cowardly act of violence. Together, we will honor the lives and service of these true heroes, who gave their lives while upholding and fulfilling their oath of office.

Additionally, we hope and pray for the health and welfare of Officer Alec Lurato, who was also shot and is recovering while in serious condition.

May God watch over the families of Officer Hamzy and Sergeant DeMonte and may he give Officer Lurato the strength to make a full recovery.

