BUXTON, Maine — Less than a week after a meth lab was discovered in the children's playroom at the Buxton United Methodist Church, another church of a different denomination is stepping in to help.

"Whatever we can give to them to get the ball rolling, to get the cleaning started we're going to do," Rev. Dr. Cathy Genthner of the North Congregational Church said.

On Tuesday, the Congregational Church held its annual Christmas concert. The concert was planned as usual to feature the Westbrook City Band, but after hearing of the situation at one of the town's other churches, Genthner knew she had to help.

"We just want to help out that church so that they can get going, and they can worship their own church again," Genthner said.

Buxton police say 33-year-old Matthew Anderson had created a "one-pot" meth lab at the Buxton United Methodist Church.

The lab was discovered on Thursday after someone in the Chicopee Road church noticed a distinct chemical odor in the building and called the police.

Buxton Police Chief Troy Cline said Anderson was known to Maine's Drug Enforcement Agency, but it was not clear why he had access to the church or if he was a member. It was also not immediately known how long the meth lab had been in the building.

The church will now have to be cleaned and decontaminated, which Genthner expects to come with a hefty price tag. She hopes that the money raised at Tuesday's concert will help them be able to return back to their normal house of worship.

"They're Methodist and this is a congregational church, but it's all about a relationship with Jesus Christ," Genthner said.

She added that she has plans to make her church available for the United Methodist Church parishioners for worship on Sunday as well as bible study.