Several advocacy groups are hosting a daylong conference on human trafficking trends in Maine.

This Thursday, Jan. 31 conference at the Augusta Civic Center will tackle statewide human trafficking trends and the signs of potential victims. Other topics will include the needs of survivors and identification within the health care setting.

Conference organizers said Saturday that the event is sold-out.

A 2015 report by Hornby Zeller Associates estimated there are between 200 and 300 victims of sex trafficking in Maine per year.