BATH, Maine — Maine Marine Patrol is still searching for a Wisconsin man who fell into the Kennebec River Thursday night.

Weather and river conditions on Saturday made searching difficult. Jeff Nichols with the Maine Marine Patrol said visibility for searching underneath the water was only four to eight inches, and that the current was very swift. He also said the water was very high.

David Henry Dieterich of Racine, Wisconsin, was in Bath on a work assignment with his company Marshall Erecting, police said.

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search at about noon Friday.

Dieterich, a Bath Iron Works sub-contractor, was part of a small group of coworkers gathered on a floating dock by the north parking lot at Kennebec Tavern that had been roped off at the time of the fall, police said.

So far, they have not found anything.

Tomorrow, they plan to search the area near the dock where the man reportedly fell in.