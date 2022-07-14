Concrete steps near Charlie Howard Memorial to get an upgrade in downtown Bangor

Part of the sidewalk on Hammond Street will be blocked off during the project.

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor Public Works has begun removing and upgrading the stairs next to the Kenduskeag Stream canal.

Public Works says the stairs were failing due to freezing and thawing, leaving them in poor condition this spring.

While they work on the project a portion of the Hammond Street sidewalk will be blocked off, but access between Hammond and State Streets will still be available on the other side of the canal.

According to Public Works, the steps are used frequently, so these new steps will provide a safer step for anyone who uses them.

“With the Charlie Howard Memorial right here a lot of people are coming down the steps to take a look at the memorial and pay their respects here and we want to make sure they have a safe way in and out of that area,” Aaron Huotari, the director of Bangor Public Works, said.

Bangor Public Works expects the new concrete steps to be finished within the next couple weeks.

