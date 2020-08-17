Concord Coach Lines resumes service

PORTLAND, Maine — Concord Coach Lines is officially back in Maine. It resumed service on Sunday after a four and a half month hiatus.
Employees said they have spent their time off getting new safety measures up and running. Those measures include plastic barriers between riders and fewer people on the bus.
The buses hold 51 people but now are down to 34 to increase social distancing.
Furthermore, those riding the bus will have to wear a mask.
"We understand that it's gonna take a while for people to feel comfortable again traveling but I would say once you feel comfortable to get on the bus and go to the airport, we're ready to get you there," Steve Harbert, director of safety at Concord Coach said.