Concord Coach Lines resumes service

After four and a half months of no service, on Sunday Concord Coach lines resumed its service in Maine.

PORTLAND, Maine — Concord Coach Lines is officially back in Maine. It resumed service on Sunday after a four and a half month hiatus.

Employees said they have spent their time off getting new safety measures up and running. Those measures include plastic barriers between riders and fewer people on the bus.

The buses hold 51 people but now are down to 34 to increase social distancing.

Furthermore, those riding the bus will have to wear a mask.