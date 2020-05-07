Concerns over fireworks in Portland neighborhood

The Portland Press Herald reports that firework complaints are coming from the East Bayside neighborhood. Portland PD held a meeting with the community to discuss.

PORTLAND, Maine — Every city and town in Maine has different rules regarding fireworks, in the city of Portland, they are prohibited. That hasn't stopped some people from setting them off this holiday weekend.

In the East Bayside neighborhood, these fireworks have been going off most nights for about a week and members of the community said it's not celebratory 4th of July fireworks.

The fireworks have been coming from the basketball court and lawn in Kennedy Park.

According to the Portland Press Herald, Portland Police Chief Frank Clark says one of the department's cruisers was hit by a firework, leaving a dent and burn mark earlier this week.

On Sunday, members of the community came together to clean up the 4th of July aftermath. Those who live in the area declined to speak on camera for safety concerns. But Jonathan Culley works for Redfern Properties, which owns an apartment building that has been damaged from these fireworks.

He attended a meeting with the police department on Thursday and says he's concerned about the neighborhood.

"We've heard reports of people shooting fireworks at people, at cars, and at property. Our concern is not about damage to property but the concern is the physical safety of our tenants and really everyone living in that neighborhood," Culley told NEWS CENTER Maine in a phone conversation.

Fireworks are legal here in Maine but in the city of Portland, they are not.