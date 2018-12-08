AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A Florida-based health care company that could receive a $60.3 million state contract to run a 21-bed Maine residence for some psychiatric patients is fighting to keep its proposal secret.

The Associated Press through a public records request obtained a redacted version of Correct Care's 2017 proposal to run the residence. Correct Care says its list of litigation and staffing, costs and operations proposals are trade secrets.

The Department of Health and Human Services had told the company that all submissions are considered public records under state law.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage's administration is moving forward without legislative approval or appropriated funding to build a secure, privately run residence in Bangor for some psychiatric patients who no longer need hospital care. Bangor approved plans for the one-story, 21-bed home in June.

