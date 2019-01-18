ELIOT, Maine — A seven year old chocolate lab was severely injured when she was shot in the face. Zoey is improving every day, but has a long road to recovery ahead.

The incident happened more than a week ago when Zoey was in the front yard of her home in Eliot. Zoey's owner found her bleeding heavily from the mouth and thought she may have been attacked by another animal.

The vet at York Animal Hospital, however, discovered pieces of bullet fragments in Zoey's mouth. Authorities believe she was shot at close range but are releasing no further details on the case.

Zoey, who lost seven teeth and part of her tongue, has successfully undergone two reconstructive surgeries and has to use a feeding tube. She is back at home and walking, to the amazement of her vet.

"It's just devastating when something like this happens to a family pet. I am glad she is pulling through."

The York County District Attorney's Office is reviewing the case. No arrests have yet been made.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for Zoey's medical and recovery expenses.

Anyone interested can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/zoey-strong?member=&utm_source=twilio&utm_medium=sms&utm_campaign=contacts-v2-invite-to-donate