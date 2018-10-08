NORRIDGEWOCK (NEWS CENTER Maine) – The Norridgewock community is rallying behind the wife of Corporal Eugene Cole to build her a new home.

Somerset County Sheriff’s Cpl. Eugene Cole, 61, was shot and killed in the line of duty on April 25.

Joel Violette with Fairfield Drafting and Construction recently stepped up to help Cole’s wife, Sheryl, fulfill her dream of building a new house on the property where she lived with her husband.

Corporal Eugene Cole was shot and killed in Norridgewock on Wednesday morning between the hours of 1 and 2 a.m.

“She suffered an injustice that nobody should,” Violette said. “It was senseless.”

The new split-level home will replace the mobile home Cole current lives in.

Violette told NEWS CENTER Maine contractors from across the state and members of the community have donated supplies, money and time to the cause.

Crews will begin pouring the foundation for the home on Monday, then Violette and his team plan to build the house as quickly as they can.

“She’s a very nice person and she deserves some help,” Violette said.

Sheryl Cole is currently in Nashville with her brother-in-law working on an album in honor of her fallen husband.

In her last Facebook post she wrote: "It’s been 100 days. For those of us left behind, it’s been 100 days of tears. 100 days of grief. 100 days of anguish. 100 days of praying the next day will be just a little better. But - it has also been an incredible 100 days. It has been 100 days of the most spectacular outpouring of support ever seen."

Violette said donations are still being accepted for the construction at Kennebec Savings Bank.

