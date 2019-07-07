WELLS, Maine — Community members in Wells paid their final respects to the late Wells Fire Chief Wayne Vetre on Saturday.

Vetre died after a battle with cancer in Boston on Friday, July 5th.

Fire departments from York, South Berwick, and Berwick lined the overpasses on Interstate 95 to welcome Chief Vetre's body back to Wells on Saturday.

The escort of first responders from across southern Maine stopped with the hearse at the Corner Fire Station for a short remembrance.

In a release on the Wells Maine Police Facebook page, the community will line Sanford Road from the Elementary School to the corner of Route 109 and Route 1 as a processional in Vetre's honor will go by between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Chief Wayne Vetre served the town of Wells for three years after being appointed in 2016.