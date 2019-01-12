BANGOR, Maine — Some folks in the Greater-Bangor area were treated to free bus rides on Saturday, November 30th by a group celebrating 'Bus Rider Appreciation Day.'

The group 'Transportation for All' and the Community Connector buses hosted the event in Pickering Square.

"The buses are all free, all day long, and it's also small business Saturday so the Community Connector trolley is doing the short little loop through downtown for people to hit all the stores, so we are just out here talking to the bus riders," says Darcy Cooke, the community organizer of Food and Medicine.

In the greater Bangor area, nearly two thousand people use the public bus system every day.

Part of the event was to highlight changes the the bus system has recently made. The changes including five new buses, eight new bus ambassadors to help people navigate the system, and a $1.3 million dollar grant awarded to the City of Bangor for a new transit center.

'Transportation for All' wants to encourage people to use the bus system as it grows and improves.

"Transportation is a major barrier for a lot of people. They can't take certain jobs because they cant get home from them at night, or they can't get there early enough in the morning," said Cooke.

The Community Connector currently runs week-days from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fare for the Community Connector buses is $1.50. Seniors ride for $0.75. Students ride for free.

