AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills' new plan to pay the state's bills and repeal limits for Medicaid-funded addiction treatment is now making its way to lawmakers.

On Thursday, the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee voted unanimously in favor of L.D. 1000, an act that would provide for a supplemental spending plan, which would pay Maine's bills through the fiscal year, ending June 30.

The bill will now go to the full legislature for a vote, where lawmakers will decide whether to pass it.

"The problems we need to solve are bigger than this supplemental budget, but I am heartened that we are moving forward with a unanimous vote from this committee," said House Chair of the AFA Committee Drew Gattine in a statement. "We are committed to final budget that prioritizes middle class families, quality education and works for all Mainers. The legislative branch will continue to work closely with the governor to fulfill these obligations to our people and I look forward to the end result of a productive and dynamic budget."

The spending package proposed by Mills is $7.5 million, which includes $2.5 million to meet Maine's required share of estimated disaster recovery costs, $1 million to celebrate Maine's upcoming 2020 bicentennial, and roughly $350,000 to pay for experts for the Public Utilities Commission.

Lawmakers will soon start considering Mills' $8 billion, two-year proposed budget.