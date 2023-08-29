This beer festival is happening inside an Indiana corn maze

The 6th annual Corn Maze Beer Fest is scheduled for Oct. 7 near Columbus, with 100 breweries from across the country taking part.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Few things signal the arrival of fall in Indiana like festivals and corn mazes.

For the sixth year, 450 North Brewing Company is combining those two passions at the Corn Maze Beer Fest near Columbus. The brewery claims the festival is one of - if not the biggest beer festival in Indiana and it takes place right in the middle of a giant corn maze!

Fifteen Indiana breweries will be among the 100 from 30 states across the U.S. participating in the festival held at the brewery at 8111 East CR 450 North, northeast of Columbus, on Oct. 7. The breweries, which provide unlimited samples to participants, are located throughout the 11-acre maze, along with live music both inside and outside the maze.

If you need to fill your belly, local food trucks will be set up outside the maze, if you can find your way back out!

The theme for this year's festival is "fiesta," with 450 North creating special beers just for the event, including a Mexican lager, a Mexican chocolate stout and "Slushys" (fruited sours) made from a variety of Mexican fruits, including prickly pear, dragon fruit and papaya.

The brewery said there are some VIP tickets still available and plenty of general admission, but the 21-and-over-only event is expected to sell out before Oct. 7. Tickets are not available for purchase at the event, the brewery said.

Ticketholders will also receive a taster glass commemorating this year's festival.