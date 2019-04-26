AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills is set to sign a bill on Friday that will officially change the name 'Columbus Day' to 'Indigenous Peoples' Day' in Maine.

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Benjamin Collings of Portland. It passed with bipartisan support in the Legislature.

Gov. Mills will be joined by Rep. Collings, Penobscot Nation Tribal Ambassador Maulian Dana, and the Chiefs from Maine’s Tribes at the 10 a.m. signing ceremony on April 26.

Maine will join a growing number of states, including Vermont, New Mexico, Alaska, Minnesota, Oregon, Hawaii, and South Dakota, that have passed similar laws.

