AUGUSTA, Maine — 'Columbus Day' is officially out and 'Indigenous Peoples Day' is here to stay in Maine. Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill, LD 179, Friday, April 26, that replaces the holiday name.

Maine joins a growing number of states, including Vermont, New Mexico, Alaska, Minnesota, Oregon, Hawaii, and South Dakota, that have passed similar laws, benching the holiday name that has been celebrated nationwide since 1937.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Benjamin Collings of Portland. It passed with bipartisan support in the Legislature.

RELATED: Maine House OKs switch to Indigenous Peoples Day

Gov. Mills was joined by Rep. Collings, Penobscot Nation Tribal Ambassador Maulian Dana, and the Chiefs from Maine’s Tribes for the signing ceremony Friday morning.

RELATED: Bill would rename Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day