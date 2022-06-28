Colorado man gored by bison at Yellowstone

A 34-year-old man was walking on a boardwalk when a bull bison charged the group.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo — A Colorado man was recovering after he was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park Monday, park officials said. It happened near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful.

The man, a 34-year-old from Colorado Springs, was walking with his family on a boardwalk when a bull bison charged the group. The family did not leave the area, and the bison continued to charge and gored the man, park officials said.

The man sustained an injury to his arm. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

"This is the second reported incident in 2022 of a visitor getting too close to the animal and the bison responding to the perceived threat by goring the individual," park officials said in a release.

Video of the incident is below:

VIDEO OF BISON CHARGING TOURISTS IN YELLOWSTONE: A visitor to Yellowstone National Park shot video of a bison that charged tourists Tuesday. 🎥: Rob Goodell

More Info: https://t.co/5dfcgMBm5V pic.twitter.com/CPcBcZVTLu — NBC Montana (@NBCMontana) June 28, 2022

A 25-year-old Ohio woman was gored and tossed into the air by a bison at the park over Memorial Day weekend. Park officials said as the bison walked near a boardwalk, the woman approached it. The bison then gored and tossed her 10 feet into the air. She suffered a puncture wound and other injuries.

The park reminded visitors that wildlife in Yellowstone is wild and can be dangerous when approached. When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot or in a developed area, visitors should give it space.

Stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals – bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes – and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Animals and Wildlife