OAKFIELD, Maine — A call from a concerned citizen on July 26 led to the arrest of a Colombian woman in Oakfield.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Border Patrol agents responded to the call last Friday and found a single woman. While interviewing her, they discovered she was a citizen of Colombia and had been living in the United States since 1999 when she entered on a valid tourist visa.

CBP said the woman wasn't able to produce valid immigration documents to allow her to be or stay in the country, and she was taken to the Houlton Border Patrol Station for processing as a result.

The woman was then put into proceedings for removal and will be transferred to the custody of Immigration Customs Enforcement and Enforcement and Removal Operations.

CBP said the events leading up to the woman's arrival in Oakfield are still under investigation.

The Border Patrol in Maine says it relies on the cooperation and assistance of the public. Anyone who wants to make a confidential report about suspicious activity can call 800-851-8727.