PORTLAND, Maine — Republican Sen. Susan Collins said she opposes any attempt by President Donald Trump to use emergency powers to build a border wall.

Collins told the Portland Press Herald Friday she believes lawmakers can still find a compromise to reopen the federal government. She said she hopes to persuade some Democrats to join her small group of senators attempting to craft a solution.

The government has been shut down since Dec. 22 because of the president's insistence that any budget bill include $5 billion for a wall along the southern border.

She had been hopeful the proposal her group brought to Vice President Mike Pence Thursday might be a break-through but the president rejected it. She said the president and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "are both absolutely un-budging in their positions."