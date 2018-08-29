PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- College can make up some of the best year's of a person's life, but knowing the sudden change in a young person's way of life, it can also invite danger- unless you prepare yourself.

This year, the National Center For Education statistics predict an influx 19.9 million students heading off to U.S. colleges and universities. Unfortunately, statistics from the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network indicate 11.2% of college students experience sexual assault by force, violence, or incapacitation. However, there are simple ways to avoid becoming a victim.

Michael Mercer, founder of Michael Mercer Consulting, has had 30 years of law enforcement experience and now shares his knowledge with the public through education. Mercer encourages people to be proactive before needing to be reactive, and that can be done through simple habits you can create in your every day life.

According to Mercer's model, criminals need three things to be successful; desire, ability, and opportunity. If a potential victim takes away the would-be criminal's opportunity, that person is no longer a viable target. You can take away that opportunity by walking undistracted along your root. If you pour over your phone, you could be too distracted to notice someone stealing from your bag. When walking around campus at night, double up with someone else and avoid shadowed areas and overgrown shrubbery where an assailant could hide.

Impaired judgment could also put you at risk. If you are of legal age to drink, limit yourself, always have a trusted friend with you, and keep a close eye on your own drink. Never accept a drink when you haven't seen where it came from or if it's been opened by someone you don't know.

While there will be hundreds of people on campus at any given time, there's a good chance some won't be students. Don't feel the need to be polite if you don't want to talk to someone you don't know, or lead them into a crowded area where you can be well seen by many people. Also, dorm buildings are locked for a reason- don't open or hold the door for anyone you don't know. However, don't isolate yourself, there is strength in numbers. Get to know the people who live in your dorm, your resident advisor's, the campus police, and know where your local municipal police and fire stations are.

The easiest part to remember, Mercer says, is to trust your gut. If a situation feels wrong, get out as quick as you can.

© NEWS CENTER Maine