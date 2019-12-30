GRAY, Maine — A popular restaurant in Gray announced Monday that it will be shutting its doors shortly after the new year.

Cole Farms has been open since 1952. Its last day in business will be Monday, Jan. 13.

"It's been hard to weather recent changes and we can no longer operate Cole Farms like we have in the past," Cole Farms owner Brad Pollard said in a statement. "It's been a tough and emotional decision to decide to close, but it is the right one."

Pollard ended his statement by saying, "Cole Farms is a great property with a lot of potential. Perhaps someone with vision and fresh ideas can transform it into something new that can serve the community for another 68 years."

The restaurant has been active in the Gray community and has been a popular place for families to go.

Pollard has declined to comment or speak to NEWS CENTER Maine on camera, according to the restaurant manager.