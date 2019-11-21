MAINE, USA — For the last five years, a report places Maine in third place for the highest rate of drinkers in the country.

These findings were released Thursday, Nov. 21, and published by QuoteWizard, an affiliate of Lending Tree. The company analyzed alcohol consumption data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and found that Maine, Vermont and Hawaii have the most alcohol drinkers per capita in the country.

Maine ranked third among all states for alcohol consumption and 15th for most DUIs in the country.

In compiling these results and making them public, the data collectors said they want to remind people about drinking responsibly, especially during this time of year.

The company claims the climate is a big factor in Maine's drinking rate saying, “Colder, northern states like Maine are boozy to stay warm.”

QuoteWizard drew on drinking data for its study from 2014 to 2018.