Coastal Ridge Elementary School in York closed Thursday due to COVID-19 case

YORK, Maine — The York superintendent, Lou Goxcinski, announced the Coastal Ridge Elementary School building will be closed Thursday, October 8, due to an individual there testing positive for COVID-19.

Although the CDC has not required the York School Department to close the school, I have ordered the school building closed for the day for "out of an abundance of caution."

At this point, the superintendent says, there is no reason to close any other school for the day.

The superintendent expects to release an update on Thursday.