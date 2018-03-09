SEABROOK, N.H. (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Coast Guard crews in New Hampshire suspended searching for a possible downed paraglider in the water near Seabrook.

Coast Guard officials say a person reported seeing a paraglider fall into the water Sunday night around 7:30 p.m. about 600 yards off the beach in Seabrook.

The search for the possible missing paraglider continued into Monday, Sept. 3, as the Coast Guard searched by sea and air along with Hampton Firefighters and other New Hampshire Agencies.

The Coast Guard said no debris was found as crews searched 201 square nautical miles during 18 hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sector Northern New England: (207) 767-0303

