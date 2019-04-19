BATH, Maine — The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search at about noon Friday for a 35-year-old Wisconsin man who reportedly fell into the Kennebec River in Bath.

Assisting were Maine State Police, Marine Patrol and the Bath Police Department. It wasn't immediately clear if their efforts were also suspended.

The Coast Guard said it responded at about 9:47 p.m. Thursday to a report of a man "jumping" into the Kennebec River from a pier near Kennebec Tavern. Police said the man had fell into the water.

The man, a Bath Iron Works sub-contractor, was part of a small group of coworkers gathered on the docks by the north parking lot at Kennebec Tavern near the Kennebec River, police said. The three men were on a floating dock that had been roped off at the time of the fall.

Police said they did not believe he was at the Kennebec Tavern at the time and no foul play was suspected. They were focusing their search on the immediate area, but said the changing tide may have carried him away.

The military service's Boothbay Harbor station launched a 29-foot response boat and worked alongside the other law enforcement agencies, as well as multiple local fire departments.

The Maine State Police Dive Team was on scene using a side-scan sonar to search below the water.

The Kennebec River's water temperature was about 40 degrees Friday morning, the Coast Guard said, and its currents were moving swiftly.

If you are going out on the water, wear a life jacket, have a plan and avoid alcohol, the agency says. Notify USCG immediately if you see some in distress.

NCM