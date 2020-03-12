Coast Guard searching for 3 people off Maine coast after fishing boat began taking on water

According to the Coast Guard, the three people were in a 42-foot fishing vessel, which began taking on water early Thursday morning.

SOUTH THOMASTON, Maine — Rescue crews from the United States Coast Guard station in Rockland, Air Station Cape Cod, and the Maine Marine Patrol are searching for three people in the water just south of Spruce Head. Spruce Head is a village in Knox County, in the area of South Thomaston.

According to the Coast Guard, a mayday call was received around 6:30 a.m. It was a voice message by radio, not an electronic beacon. The Coast Guard is requesting help from the public in identifying the missing boat and crew. Anyone with information is asked to call (207) 741-5422.

If you have any information, please call (207) 741-5422.



Pauses were removed from the recording for clarity.