Coast Guard searching for missing kayaker off Canadian coast

The missing kayaker is believed to be an individual living in Maine, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

NEW BRUNSWICK, Canada — A search is underway for a missing kayaker off the Canadian coast. 

According to the U.S. Coast Guard Northern New England Sector, a Canadian fishing vessel was overheard locating a kayak near the southeastern tip of Campobello Island in the area of Liberty Point. 

The kayaker, an individual who lives in Maine, was first reported missing at approximately 8:30 a.m. Sunday, the Coast Guard said. 

Both the Canadian and U.S. Coast Guard are searching for the missing kayaker. 

No further information is available at this time. 

