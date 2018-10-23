DOYLE ISLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a lobsterman who they say fell off his boat near Doyle Island.

The Coast Guard said in a tweet that the unnamed lobsterman fell into the water from his boat around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, October 23.

The water in the Wohoa Bay was around 51 degrees Tuesday morning.

Crews in Jonesport, Air Station Cape Cod, Maine Marine Patrol and the Maine State Police are all helping in the search.

Doyle Island is west of Jonesport.

