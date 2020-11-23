Coast Guard searching for 4 people after Maine-based fishing vessel sinks off coast of Massachusetts

Upon arrival to the boat's last known position, Coast Guard crews discovered debris and an empty life raft.

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — The United States Coast Guard is searching for four people after a Portland-based fishing vessel sank early Monday morning.

The search is underway about 20 miles northeast of Provincetown, MA. The 82-foot boat that sank was called the Emmy Rose.

The Coast Guard was alerted to a problem by an emergency radio beacon that goes off when wet. That beacon was triggered around 1 a.m at the First District Coast Guard Command Center in Boston.

Upon arrival to the boat's last known position, Coast Guard crews discovered debris and an empty life raft.

Searching are crews from:

Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, and HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed-wing aircraft

Coast Guard Station Provincetown 47-foot Motor Life Boat

Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous, a 210-foot Medium Endurance Cutter, homeported in Virginia Beach, Virginia

Coast Guard Cutter Key Largo, a 110-foot Patrol Boat, homeported in Gloucester, Massachusetts

#BREAKING #HappeningNow#USCG is searching for four people in the water approximately 20 miles northeast of Provincetown, #MA after their 82-foot fishing vessel, Emmy Rose, sank early this morning. — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) November 23, 2020

As of 9 a.m., NEWS CENTER Maine's Ryan Breton said the temperatures in the waters off Provincetown are in the low 50s. According to the Coast Guard, the weather on scene is 30-knot winds with 6-to-8-foot seas.