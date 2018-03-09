SEABROOK, N.H. (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Coast Guard crews in New Hampshire are searching for a possible downed paraglider in the water near Seabrook.

Coast Guard officials say a person saw a paraglider fall into the water Sunday night around 7:30 p.m. about 600 yards off the beach in Seabrook.

The search for the possible missing paraglider continued Monday as the Coast Guard searched by sea and air along with Hampton Firefighters and other New Hampshire Agencies.

As of Monday morning, Coast Guard officials said no debris had been found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sector Northern New England: (207) 767-0303

© NEWS CENTER Maine