SOMES SOUND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The Coast Guard responded to a runaway boat on Mount Desert Island Tuesday morning. They got the call just before 8 AM of a Boston Whaler spinning without an operator on board in Somes Sound.

Coast Guard officials say the operator was ejected from the vessel and a good Samaritan helped get the person to safety. The person was not injured.

After nearly an hour, the Coast Guard, Maine Marine Patrol and the Harbor Master were able to get it to stop circling.

Coast guard officials say this could have been a dangerous situation and they stress the importance of wearing a life jacket on the water.

