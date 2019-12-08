BOSTON — Two men were rescued Sunday after becoming stranded with no ability to communicate about 30 miles off the coast of Maine.

The U.S. Coast Guard said a wife of one of the boaters reported them overdue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, informing the agency's northern New England sector that the pair had not returned home from a trip to Cashes Ledge.

Less than eight hours later, an Air Station Cape Cod aircrew spotted the missing 22-foot recreation boat and passengers around 6:20 a.m. Sunday.

The boaters used a flag and set off a flare to signal the plane.

Coast Guard Cutter Ocracoke's small boat crew poses with the two boaters rescued off the coast of Maine, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. The boaters were taken to Gloucester, Massachusetts.

Seaman Michael Neo/U.S. Coast Guard

Coast Guard cutter Ocracoke was used to rescue them.

The men told officials their boat's engine failed, and due to a loss of power they were unable to use radios. The area also lacked cell phone reception.

Both were taken to Gloucester, Massachusetts, the Coast Guard said, and were reported to be in good condition as of Monday.