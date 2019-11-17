MOUNT DESERT, Maine — The United States Coast Guard continues to search for three people who have been missing at sea since early Saturday, Nov. 16.

The Coast Guard has been searching for Charlotte Kirby, Nathaniel Davis, and Wilfredo Lombardo and the 40-foot sailboat they were on off the coast of Mount Desert Island since Saturday.

Authorities received a 911 call around 3 a.m. on Saturday from the boaters. U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Nicole Groll tells NEWS CENTER Maine they believe Charlotte Kirby made the 911 call. All that was heard was Charlotte saying "I'm on a boat," according to Groll. The call was disconnected.

Groll says the search continued Monday as the Coast Guard continued to search from the coast of Maine all the way to Nantucket as far as 55 miles offshore for the missing boaters.

Groll says initially the Coast Guard used a 47-foot boat, a Jayhawk helicopter, and a sentry airplane to search along with assistance from Canadians. As of Monday, only the sentry airplane was being used to search for the missing trio.

"We will keep searching until we have exhausted all available avenues to find them," said Groll.

According to Facebook, Kirby and Davis are from California.

As of Monday, the Coast Guard did not know the ages of the missing boaters, where they are from or their boating experience but said they had been in contact with the missing boaters' families.

