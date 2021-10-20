CMP working to restore power in Cumberland County after MDOT dump truck hits pole in Sebago

The driver of the truck, Kevin Pike, 61, of Norway, was not injured in the crash, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

SEBAGO, Maine — Central Maine Power is working to restore power in the Sebago area after a Maine Department of Transportation dump truck hit a CMP pole Wednesday morning.

According to a release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Peabody Pond Road.

Officials said the truck's frame and exhaust stack got caught up in downed wires after hitting the pole. The truck was forced to stop in the middle of the road with wires still touching it and hanging over the roadway.

The driver of the truck, Kevin Pike, 61, of Norway, was not injured in the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

As of 1:20 p.m., CMP reported about 90 customers still without power.