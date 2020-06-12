CMP, Versant continue efforts to restore power across Maine following weekend nor'easter

CMP has advised customers to prepare for extended outages. Versant said it expects to restore service to all customers by Monday night.

MAINE, USA — Central Maine Power (CMP) and Versant Power crews are working to restore power after Saturday night's storm left as many as 200,000 Mainers without power at one point.

As of 3:15 p.m. Monday, CMP reported about 56,000 customers without power and Versant reported approximately 2,500.

In a Tweet just after 10:30 Monday morning, Versant said it expects to restore service to all customers by Monday night.

We're out in full force today addressing the final 2,500 customers affected by the weekend storm. We expect to restore service to all customers by tonight. FMI:https://t.co/6B8tnziNw3 — Versant Power (@versantpower) December 7, 2020

Just before noon Sunday, CMP advised customers to prepare for extended outages, and at 5:20 p.m., the company said on Twitter, "Historically, storms like this can lead to outages lasting 3-5 days."

We’re working tirelessly to restore power to every Mainer. Historically, storms like this can lead to outages lasting 3-5 days. Hear from Doug Herling, our President/CEO, reminding Mainers to be prepared, while our restoration efforts continue. pic.twitter.com/7lzzcMwAcc — Central Maine Power (@cmpco) December 6, 2020

David Flanagan is the executive chairman at Central Maine Power.

"This is obviously very frustrating, but we are managing this just as quickly, effectively as humanly possible," David Flanagan told NEWS CENTER Maine Sunday night, in part. "There is a lot of debris from fallen trees and lines on the road slowing things down and we've had over 100 poles which were broken by the force of trees crashing down on them."

I just spoke with @cmpco executive chairman David Flanagan on why it's taking so long to restore power to thousands of Mainers.



Flanagan says the harder hit areas will take crews a day or two longer to fully restore power. #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/9fJUWZ9Mwu — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) December 6, 2020

Flanagan tells NEWS CENTER Maine the hardest-hit areas of the state will most likely get their power back on Monday or Tuesday.

"CMP is currently assessing, and will post estimated restoration times as soon as they are able," the company said in a release. "Given the extensive scale of outages, the company is advising that customers should be prepared to be without power for an extended amount of time."

We are seeing significant tree and limb damage across our service area, like what can be seen here in Saco. pic.twitter.com/wSCGicaMky — Central Maine Power (@cmpco) December 6, 2020

"We had 300 line crews ready to go, that included 100 internal CMP crews, and we are receiving support from in and out of state contractors," Emily Spencer, spokesperson for CMP, said.

Versant spokesperson Judy Long told NEWS CENTER Maine the company had seen significant damage in Aroostook, Penobscot and Piscataquis counties.

"Our first priority in a storm like this is taking care of those down wires and making sure to keep the public safe," she said.

A statement on the Versant website said most outages in Hancock and Aroostook counties should be restored Sunday evening excluding remote or single-outage locations.

At 5:20 p.m., the company posted on Twitter a link to a list of roads where customers should be prepared to be without power overnight.

Looks like this utility pole in Leeds was nearly toppled in the wind last night.

📸: Erin-Margaret Libby pic.twitter.com/z7vPzv0cLk — Ryan Breton (@RyanBretonWX) December 6, 2020

CMP reminds customers to remember the following if they have lost power:

Stay away from downed lines. No line is safe to touch.

Turn off or unplug major appliances and sensitive electronics.

Never use range or outdoor stoves to heat your home.

If you are in need of shelter or food, reach out to 211 for available resources.