AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Central Maine Power has filed its response to an order by the Maine Public Utilities Commission issued in July as part of its on going investigations. The PUC is looking into the power company's return on equity and customer service practices.

In the documents, filed Monday, CMP proposes a plan it says will help stabilize customer rates. The plan is said to utilize savings from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

According to CMP, the distribution rates were reset last in 2014.

Regarding its customer communications, CMP says in the filing it has not attempted to "proactively address any matters that are subject of the pending audit or summary investigation" but will address the issue if it's "later introduced into this proceeding."

